NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) PT Raised to GBX 330

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 330 ($3.97) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NWG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.21) to GBX 370 ($4.46) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.21) to GBX 380 ($4.58) in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.69.

Shares of NWG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,514. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 28,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

