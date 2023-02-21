Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0559 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $478.30 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00231002 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00104305 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00057736 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00057464 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000917 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,551,469 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.