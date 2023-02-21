Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %
NAVB stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.24.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.