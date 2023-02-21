Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

NAVB stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.24.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

