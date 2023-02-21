NEAR Protocol One Day Volume Tops $179.73 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00010491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.20 billion and approximately $179.73 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00085578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00056673 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00028128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001135 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 860,596,734 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

