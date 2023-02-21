Neblio (NEBL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.59 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $34.80 million and approximately $9.59 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neblio has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00007170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,805,037 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

