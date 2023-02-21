Needham & Company LLC Raises DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $84.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded DoorDash from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.86.

DoorDash Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of DASH opened at $61.81 on Friday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $130.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,318,208.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,436 shares of company stock worth $4,880,060. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in DoorDash by 22.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in DoorDash by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

