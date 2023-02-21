Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 431 ($5.19).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 390 ($4.70) to GBX 360 ($4.34) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Network International Stock Performance

Network International stock opened at GBX 286 ($3.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 289.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Network International has a 1-year low of GBX 152.90 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 362.40 ($4.36). The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,576.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

