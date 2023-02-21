New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

NYSE GBR opened at $1.23 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.