New England Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,850 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $53.56. 1,625,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

