New England Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after buying an additional 6,387,550 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.67. The company had a trading volume of 587,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.89. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.91.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.