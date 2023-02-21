New England Asset Management Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 358.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 912,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 867,586 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.1% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $168,060,000 after purchasing an additional 778,900 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.07. 2,632,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,002,618. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $172.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.