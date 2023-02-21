New England Asset Management Inc. Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.67. 8,112,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,352,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $64.76.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

