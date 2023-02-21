New England Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 298.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 5.7 %

HD traded down $18.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,783,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,157. The stock has a market cap of $306.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.33.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.