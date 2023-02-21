New England Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.00. The stock had a trading volume of 592,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,704. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

