New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,300 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New England Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 119,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 47,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Visa by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 523.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.07. The company has a market cap of $415.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

