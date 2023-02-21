NFT 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.56 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $591,725.45 and $16.56 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.0166382 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $33.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

