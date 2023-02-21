North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. ATB Capital raised shares of North American Construction Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.81.

TSE NOA opened at C$21.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.90. The stock has a market cap of C$579.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total transaction of C$180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,247,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,492,201.40. Insiders own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

