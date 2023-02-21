Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,096,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.