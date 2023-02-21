Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,096,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
