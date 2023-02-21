Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,402 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

