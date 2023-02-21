Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $127.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.