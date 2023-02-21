Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,630 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 19.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Target by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 271,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 137,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $173.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.23.

Target Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.97.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

