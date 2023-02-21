NuCypher 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.46 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $105.45 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher launched on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

