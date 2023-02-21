Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 143,541 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,484,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,541 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Fiserv worth $326,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.05.

FISV stock opened at $115.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $118.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

