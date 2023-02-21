Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 657,216 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,648,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,216 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $298,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.88, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 762.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

