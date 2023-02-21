Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of KLA worth $272,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $989,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 16.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

KLAC opened at $387.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

