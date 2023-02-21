Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $483.60 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $483,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $1,599,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,587,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,971,000 after buying an additional 77,185 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 538,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,165 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $595,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $3,395,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -6.66%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.