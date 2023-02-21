Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174,371 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Parker-Hannifin worth $369,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $355.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $361.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.90. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.46.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

