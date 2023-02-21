Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,230 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of BlackRock worth $450,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,738. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $716.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $730.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $686.73. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.