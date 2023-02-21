Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 572,197 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $354,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $170.49 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total transaction of $1,691,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $481,343.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total value of $1,691,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $481,343.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824 in the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

