Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 126,383 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,504,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $313,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. City State Bank grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.88.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.96%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

