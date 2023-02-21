Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 15,857 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 15,857 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Diamondback Energy worth $282,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.
FANG stock opened at $134.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95.
Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.
