NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,741 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $3.60 on Tuesday, hitting $210.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,439,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,189,332. The company has a market capitalization of $523.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.26. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

