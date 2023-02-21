NZS Capital LLC Has $12.90 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NZS Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.2% of NZS Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.51. 328,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,098. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97. The company has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,143 shares of company stock worth $20,152,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.