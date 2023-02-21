NZS Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

NZS Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2,293.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,703 shares during the quarter. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 414.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 637.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,903.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 351,888 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 853.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Shopify by 868.3% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 252,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 225,994 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,268,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,418,920. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

