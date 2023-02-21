NZS Capital LLC Purchases 38,974 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NZS Capital LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,974 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 4.1% of NZS Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $44,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,373. The company has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average of $143.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.91 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

