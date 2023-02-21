NZS Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 126,542 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000. NZS Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Doximity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Doximity by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,737,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,400 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 559.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 2,033.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,599,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $33.65. 341,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,150. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $62.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Doximity Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.