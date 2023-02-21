Oasis Network Reaches Market Cap of $410.97 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $410.97 million and $127.07 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0718 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation."

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

