ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) vs. SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Critical Comparison

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) and SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ODP and SIGNA Sports United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ODP -1.48% 14.35% 4.66% SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of ODP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of ODP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ODP 0 1 0 0 2.00 SIGNA Sports United 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ODP and SIGNA Sports United, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ODP currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.44%. SIGNA Sports United has a consensus target price of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 6.25%. Given SIGNA Sports United’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SIGNA Sports United is more favorable than ODP.

Volatility & Risk

ODP has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIGNA Sports United has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ODP and SIGNA Sports United’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ODP $8.47 billion 0.28 -$208.00 million ($2.28) -22.89 SIGNA Sports United $1.15 billion 1.61 -$613.33 million N/A N/A

ODP has higher revenue and earnings than SIGNA Sports United.

Summary

ODP beats SIGNA Sports United on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services. The Retail segment includes a chain of retail store that sell office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, cleaning, breakroom and facilities products, personal protective equipment, and office furniture. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

