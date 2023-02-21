OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,534 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.53% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,375,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,535,000 after purchasing an additional 674,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3,218.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 996,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,131,000 after buying an additional 966,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 897,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,915,000 after buying an additional 75,834 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 778,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,292,000 after buying an additional 194,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 719,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,115,000 after buying an additional 196,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

EWH opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.