OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $4.43 Million Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 648.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,048 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 984,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 736,488 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 418,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after buying an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 62,371 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 218,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 27,987 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

EMQQ stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21.

