OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,072 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 583.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 561,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 479,222 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 508.8% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 488,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 407,844 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after acquiring an additional 334,823 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,001.6% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 309,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 256.5% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 282,416 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90.

