OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,377 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.63% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,925,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the period.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DVYE opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.