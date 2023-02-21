OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 24.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,260,000 after purchasing an additional 683,274 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 3,518.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,638 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 7.7% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,455,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 62,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 700.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Stock Performance

NYSE TS opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenaris Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on TS. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

