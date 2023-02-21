OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 150.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 141,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $65,425,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $367,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $170.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.34 and its 200-day moving average is $164.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

