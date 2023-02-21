One Capital Management LLC Buys 7,589 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $23,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.32. The stock had a trading volume of 42,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,383. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.