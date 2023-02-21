One Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 200,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,046,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPG traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,451. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.67. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $138.73 and a 1 year high of $190.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

