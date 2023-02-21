One Capital Management LLC Has $16.31 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $16,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,182,000 after acquiring an additional 369,318 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,405,000 after buying an additional 81,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after buying an additional 825,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,905,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,281,000 after purchasing an additional 286,891 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.35. The company had a trading volume of 116,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,355. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.89. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $106.78.

