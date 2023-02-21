One Capital Management LLC Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

XOM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,977,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,447,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

