One Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,278 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $221.76. 749,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,623,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.07.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

