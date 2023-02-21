One Capital Management LLC Sells 730 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after acquiring an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $921,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $8.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $498.76. 371,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,083. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.34. The stock has a market cap of $221.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

